Reyes and Logan Allen were traded to the Indians from the Padres on Tuesday in a three-way trade that sends Trevor Bauer to the Reds, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Reyes was rumored to be receiving interest from the Rays on the trade market, but he'll instead be joining the Indians in the blockbuster deal. The 24-year-old has a .253/.312/.535 slash line with 27 home runs this season and will join a revamped outfield that also includes the likes of Yasiel Puig, who was acquired from the Reds. Minor-league outfielder Taylor Trammell joins San Diego in what is currently known as a three-team, five-player trade.