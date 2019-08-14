Reyes went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Reyes went 4-for-36 with 14 strikeouts in his first 11 games as a member of the Indians but may be starting to heat up at the dish. He's homered in both of the first two games of the series with the Red Sox, scoring three times between the contests. Reyes will be back in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter Wednesday.