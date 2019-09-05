Indians' Franmil Reyes: Big day at dish
Reyes went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, home run, two RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox.
Reyes played a big role in the team's win Wednesday, highlighted by a two-run homer in the fifth inning. It was his seventh since joining the Indians on July 30, but 34th of the season. Reyes has been hitting the ball well of late, recording at least one hit in nine of 11 games. In that same span he's smacked five homers, driven in 15 and scored 12 runs. For the season, Reyes is hitting .254/.316/.531 across 474 plate appearances.
