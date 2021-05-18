Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.
The 25-year-old went deep in the sixth inning for his 10th homer of the season. Reyes has posted an .867 OPS across 144 plate appearances, the best mark of his career. He's surpassed his homer total from last season (nine in 59 games), and he's added 26 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base in 2021.
More News
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Ninth homer contributes to win•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Slams eighth home run•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Three hits, two RBI in win•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Reinstated, starting•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Placed on paternity list•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Blasts two homers in victory•