Reyes went 1-for-2 with four RBI and a walk in the Indians' 8-0 victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old wound up driving in half of his team's runs for the game, cranking a three-run double in the third inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's had a prolific power-hitting campaign in 2019, cranking 34 homers, 17 doubles and driving in 74 runs despite a pedestrian .250 batting average across 497 plate appearances between the Padres and Indians.