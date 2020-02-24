Play

Reyes dropped 18 pounds over the winter, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Reyes didn't earn high marks for his fielding with the Padres before coming to Cleveland in a midseason trade last year. Now in the American League, Reyes doesn't need to be a good fielder, as all but three of his starts came as a designated hitter following the trade. Still, showing up in better shape certainly doesn't hurt, and if he can be at least a passable option in the field he'll help Cleveland's lineup flexibility this season.

