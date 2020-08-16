Reyes' X-rays on his wrist were negative Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Reyes was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Tigers after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise. He'll get at least one day to rest, as Cleveland has a scheduled off day Monday, though whether or not he's ready to return Tuesday in Pittsburgh remains to be seen.

