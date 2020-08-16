Reyes left Sunday's game against the Tigers after a pitch struck him in the wrist, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The exact nature and severity of the injury is not yet clear. He'll rest for at least one day, with Cleveland having a scheduled off day Monday. If he's forced to miss time, Domingo Santana would likely serve as the designated hitter, opening up more at-bats in a crowded Cleveland outfield.
