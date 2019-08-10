Reyes is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Twins.

Tyler Naquin will bat ninth as the designated hitter against right-hander Jake Odorizzi. Reyes has started nine consecutive games since being acquired by Cleveland on July 30, going just 3-for-31 with twelve strikeouts over that span. The 24-year-old is slashing .241/.293/.525 in 304 plate appearances against righties. The right-handed power hitter owns an uncharacteristic .161 slugging percentage with his new team and is looking to break out of a slump.