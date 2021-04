Reyes went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the Tigers.

The 25-year-old dropped a two-run shot into the left-field bleachers in the first inning before launching a Michael Fulmer offering 446 feet to center field in the sixth. Reyes has had a great start to the season, going 7-for-23 (.304) with three homers and five RBI through six games.