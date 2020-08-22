Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Friday but the Indians fell to the Tigers 10-5.

The Indians got off to a quick start in this one, scoring three in the second before Reyes made it a five-run lead in the third with a two-run homer to right. Reyes has logged a hit in three straight games as he is now hitting .297/.356/.527 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 101 plate appearances this season.