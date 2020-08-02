Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Bradley Zimmer will enter the lineup in place of Reyes, who appears to be getting a routine breather in the series finale. Reyes has done a decent job of keeping his strikeouts in check through Cleveland's first nine games, but with only one extra-base hit (a double) through 31 plate appearances, he hasn't quite provided the power production fantasy managers anticipated.