Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Bradley Zimmer will enter the lineup in place of Reyes, who appears to be getting a routine breather in the series finale. Reyes has done a decent job of keeping his strikeouts in check through Cleveland's first nine games, but with only one extra-base hit (a double) through 31 plate appearances, he hasn't quite provided the power production fantasy managers anticipated.
