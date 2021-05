Reyes exited Saturday's game against the Twins with an apparent injury, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 25-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer before suffering the injury when hitting a ball foul during the sixth inning, prompting him to leave in the middle of the at-bat. Reyes should be considered day-to-day until the specifics of the issue are determined.