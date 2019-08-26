Reyes went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a 9-8 loss against the Royals on Sunday.

It looked like it was going to be another poor day for the outfielder, as he entered the eighth inning 0-for-3, but he hit a home run in the eighth and ninth, helping the Indians erase a five-run deficit. Reyes is hitting just .182 since joining the Indians at the end of July, but overall, he's batting .241 with 32 home runs, 60 RBI and 52 runs in 398 at-bats with the Padres and Indians this season.