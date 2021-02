Reyes said Monday that he suffered a sprained right ankle a few weeks ago, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Reyes didn't indicate whether he expects the injury to affect his status for spring training, though it wouldn't be surprising if Cleveland elected to limit his activity in the team's initial workouts. He's expected to open 2021 as Cleveland's everyday designated hitter, likely occupying a spot in the heart of the order in most games.