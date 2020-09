Reyes went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Reyes came around to score on Tyler Naquin's homers in the second and ninth innings. All three of Reyes' hits were singles. The 25-year-old is slashing .336/.388/.575 with eight homers, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored across 36 games this season. He's collected 10 hits in his last 13 at-bats, including a homer and four doubles.