Reyes went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Sunday in the Indians' 7-4 win over the Tigers.

While Reyes has shown a discerning eye at the plate in September (15.7 percent walk rate), his lack of production in the power department of late has been disappointing for fantasy managers. He's failed to hit a home run in three weeks while submitting a lowly .190/.314/.224 slash line over the Indians' last 17 games. The extended drought hasn't prompted manager Terry Francona to rest Reyes more regularly or push him down the batting order; he'll make a 44th straight start as Cleveland's designated hitter Monday against the White Sox while batting fifth.