Reyes will be on the bench for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Reyes will get a rest for the first time this season after starting each of Cleveland's first three games. Francisco Lindor will rest his legs as the designated hitter, with Mike Freeman entering the lineup at shortstop.
More News
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Cleared to rejoin team•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Away from team for tests•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: To be corner outfielder•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Catches fire in spring training•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Dropped weight over offseason•
-
Indians' Franmil Reyes: Sits in NL park•