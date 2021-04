Reyes is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

The 25-year-old will head to the bench for the first time this season since Cleveland can't utilize a designated hitter in Cincinnati. It's also not a bad time for a day off, since Reyes in 0-for-13 with six strikeouts over the past four games. He should be available off the bench and could see time in the corner outfield later in the series.