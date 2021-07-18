Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over Oakland.
The designated hitter came up empty in his first three at-bats before swatting an offering from J.B. Wendelken to center field. Reyes has homered four times in nine games since he came off the injured list July 2. For the season, he's slashing .271/.325/.597 with 15 homers, 40 RBI, 27 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 197 plate appearances.
