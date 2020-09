Reyes went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

Reyes brought Cleveland within a run with his sixth-inning blast. He then added an insurance run by knocking Carlos Santana in with the sacrifice fly in the seventh. Reyes cooled off in September, but still finished the year with a strong .275/.344/.450 slash line, nine homers, 34 RBI and 27 runs scored in 59 contests.