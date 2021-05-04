Reyes went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-6 win over Kansas City.

Reyes hit a leadoff double in the fourth inning and scored on a Josh Naylor double, and he smacked a game-tying two-run single in the fifth. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start to 2021 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base in 24 games. He sports a .300/.333/.644 slash line, although he could be due for some batting-average regression due to his 32.3 percent strikeout rate and .377 BABIP.