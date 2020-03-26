Reyes is expected to open the year as a corner outfielder while Domingo Santana starts at designated hitter, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports.

Reyes and Jordan Luplow were the front-runners to start in the corner outfield spots, according to Bell, while Oscar Mercado was set to start in center field while Delino DeShields worked as the fourth outfielder. Jake Bauers could also make the team as a fifth outfielder and Tyler Naquin (knee) could be healthy by the time the season starts, which would likely push Luplow to the short side of a platoon. Reyes came into camp 18 pounds lighter, and while he probably still won't be great in the outfield, Santana is one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball, so this alignment makes sense if Cleveland is intent on starting Santana. Reyes has only ever started in right field and DH in his career.