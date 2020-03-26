Indians' Franmil Reyes: To be corner outfielder
Reyes is expected to open the year as a corner outfielder while Domingo Santana starts at designated hitter, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports.
Reyes and Jordan Luplow were the front-runners to start in the corner outfield spots, according to Bell, while Oscar Mercado was set to start in center field while Delino DeShields worked as the fourth outfielder. Jake Bauers could also make the team as a fifth outfielder and Tyler Naquin (knee) could be healthy by the time the season starts, which would likely push Luplow to the short side of a platoon. Reyes came into camp 18 pounds lighter, and while he probably still won't be great in the outfield, Santana is one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball, so this alignment makes sense if Cleveland is intent on starting Santana. Reyes has only ever started in right field and DH in his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...