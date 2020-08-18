Reyes (wrist) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, batting fifth as the designated hitter.
Reyes left Sunday's game against the Tigers after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch, but he's ready to go following Monday's scheduled off day. He'll be looking to continue his recent hot streak, in which he's hitting .515 with four homers and 11 RBI over his last nine games.
