Arias was traded from San Diego to Cleveland along with Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill and others in exchange for Mike Clevinger, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Arias, a strong defensive shortstop with plus raw power, was one of the Padres' 10 best prospects. He logged a 120 wRC+ as the second-youngest player in the California League last year despite walking at just a 4.9 percent clip. Arias also finished the 2019 season strong, cutting his strikeout rate to 20.6 percent from July 1 on. He joins a loaded Cleveland farm system and could factor into the shortstop depth chart in 2022.