Indians' Gabriel Mejia: Returns from minor-league DL
Mejia (wrist) was activated from the 7-day disabled list on Thursday.
Mejia is back with Low-A Lake County after successfully completing a rehab assignment with the Indians' rookie team. The 22-year-old will look to turn things around at the plate after posting an unimpressive .225/.253/.270 line in 25 games before landing on the shelf.
