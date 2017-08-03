Mejia (wrist) was activated from the 7-day disabled list on Thursday.

Mejia is back with Low-A Lake County after successfully completing a rehab assignment with the Indians' rookie team. The 22-year-old will look to turn things around at the plate after posting an unimpressive .225/.253/.270 line in 25 games before landing on the shelf.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast