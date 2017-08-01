Mejia (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and assigned to the Indians' rookie team in the Arizona League, The Baseball Cube reports.

The speedy outfielder already has 24 at-bats under his belt with the Arizona Indians, so he'll likely rejoin Low-A Lake County in the near future. Prior to the injury, Mejia slashed just .225/.253/.270 with 17 strikeouts in 25 games with the Captains.

