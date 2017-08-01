Indians' Gabriel Mejia: Returns to action
Mejia (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and assigned to the Indians' rookie team in the Arizona League, The Baseball Cube reports.
The speedy outfielder already has 24 at-bats under his belt with the Arizona Indians, so he'll likely rejoin Low-A Lake County in the near future. Prior to the injury, Mejia slashed just .225/.253/.270 with 17 strikeouts in 25 games with the Captains.
