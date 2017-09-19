Play

Mejia finished up 2017 with a disappointing .229/.286/.268 slash line over 44 games with Low-A Lake County.

The outfield prospect suffered a wrist injury that landed him on the DL in the middle of the year. When he returned, Mejia continued to offer unappealing results. The 22-year-old had no problem dominating the rookie levels, but he's got a long way to go before reaching MiLB's higher levels. Mejia's speed is lethal, but if he can't get on base, then his most appealing attribute is mute.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast