Mejia finished up 2017 with a disappointing .229/.286/.268 slash line over 44 games with Low-A Lake County.

The outfield prospect suffered a wrist injury that landed him on the DL in the middle of the year. When he returned, Mejia continued to offer unappealing results. The 22-year-old had no problem dominating the rookie levels, but he's got a long way to go before reaching MiLB's higher levels. Mejia's speed is lethal, but if he can't get on base, then his most appealing attribute is mute.