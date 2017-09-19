Indians' Gavin Collins: Playing way through MiLB's lower levels

Collins, who played in 40 games for both Low-A Lake County and High-A Lynchburg in 2017, finished the year with a .272/.340/.481 slash line, 12 home runs, 54 RBI and 41 runs.

In less than a calendar year, the 22-year-old third baseman climbed his way from the rookie level to High-A. Collins demonstrated the ability to hit for a solid average while tallying fantasy-worthy marks, as evidenced by his strong .820 OPS across two levels in 2017. On the other hand, his strikeout rate spiked tremendously when he moved up from Lake County (18.9 percent) to Lynchburg (27.8 percent). Collins' .361 BABIP with High-A Lynchburg also suggests he was the recipient of good luck on some batted balls, putting his true performance level at the upper level in question. Either way, the 13th-round selection in 2016 out of Mississippi State University is worth watching in dynasty leagues.