Indians' Gavin Collins: Reinstated from disabled list
Collins (back) was activated from the minor-league DL on Thursday.
Collins had been on the shelf since the end of May due to a back injury. He recently appeared in five games in the Rookie league and should be good to go after experiencing no discomfort during those outings.
