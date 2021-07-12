Cleveland has selected Williams with the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

One of the biggest risers up draft boards this spring and summer, Williams has always had intriguing stuff, but command and durability had been issues in the past. He logged a 6.4 percent walk rate and 39.4 percent strikeout rate this year for East Carolina and capped his season with 13 strikeouts in 7.1 innings against Kumar Rocker and Vanderbilt in a NCAA Super Regional loss. Williams touches 99 mph with his fastball, which has elite vertical break. His curveball has excellent spin and averages 78 mph, which makes it a potential monster pitch at the next level. Williams' changeup and slider show promise as potentially above-average third and fourth offerings. The 6-foot-6, 238-pound righty logged 149.1 innings in four years at ECU, with 81.1 of those coming in 2021, so durability is the one area of concern. If Williams stays relatively healthy, he could end up being the best pro pitcher from this class.