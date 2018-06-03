Kontos signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Sunday.

Kontos was let go by the Pirates last week after submitting a 5.03 ERA and striking out just nine batters in 19.2 innings on the season. The right-hander's significant decline in average velocity was likely at the root of his struggles, so it's difficult to envision him rediscovering the strong form he exhibited in the past few seasons unless he regains a couple ticks on his fastball.

