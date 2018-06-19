Indians' George Kontos: Summoned from minors
Kontos had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Kontos will replace the injured Evan Marshall (elbow) on the active roster and in the bullpen. The veteran reliever was let go by the Pirates earlier in the year after diminished velocity resulted in a brutal 5.03 ERA and just nine strikeouts across 19.2 innings. He'll likely start out in a lower-leverage relief role, but if Kontos is able to regain a few ticks on his fastball and return to last year's form (3.39 ERA across 66.1 innings), he could work his way into a more prominent spot in the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart