Indians' George Valera: Still out after hamate fracture
Valera had surgery to repair a broken hamate and is without a timetable to return, Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs reports.
One of the top prizes from the 2017 July 2 international signing class, Valera impressed in extended spring training and went 6-for-18 (.333 AVG) with a home run, three walks and three strikeouts in six games in the AZL prior to suffering the injury on June 25. His season may be over, but he should be able to resume baseball activities this fall. If he impresses again in the spring, it's possible the Indians will assign him to Low-A in 2019, but he may also be held back again in extended spring training.
