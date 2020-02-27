Kungkuan (oblique) is listed as an available bench option in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kungkuan's 2019 season ended on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Akron, but his inclusion on the lineup card Thursday suggests that he's made a full recovery from the left oblique strain. The 25-year-old probably won't see more than a handful of at-bats with the big club during Cactus League play before he's assigned to minor-league camp.