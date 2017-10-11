Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Batting ninth Wednesday
Urshela (leg) is in Wednesday's lineup for Game 5 of the ALDS against New York.
Urshela was dealing with some soreness after taking a lined shot off of his left leg during Monday's contest, but should be good to go for Wednesday's pivotal affair. The 26-year-old will bat ninth and man the hot corner.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Dealing with soreness•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Day off Wednesday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Starts fourth straight game•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...