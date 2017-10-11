Play

Urshela (leg) is in Wednesday's lineup for Game 5 of the ALDS against New York.

Urshela was dealing with some soreness after taking a lined shot off of his left leg during Monday's contest, but should be good to go for Wednesday's pivotal affair. The 26-year-old will bat ninth and man the hot corner.

