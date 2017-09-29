Play

Urshela is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.

Urshela will be held out in favor of Yandy Diaz for the second time in three games. Both players saw frequent action at third base in September, so it remains to be seen if one or the other will be the team's primary third baseman in the postseason, or if they will share the duties.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast