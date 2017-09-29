Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Not in Friday's lineup
Urshela is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
Urshela will be held out in favor of Yandy Diaz for the second time in three games. Both players saw frequent action at third base in September, so it remains to be seen if one or the other will be the team's primary third baseman in the postseason, or if they will share the duties.
