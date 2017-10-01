Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Out of Sunday lineup
Urshela is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Over the last seven games, Urshela has gone just 3-for-17 (.176), bringing his batting average down to .224 for the year. He'll give way to Yandy Diaz at the hot corner Sunday. Diaz and Urshela have shared time at third base fairly evenly recently, so it remains to be seen who will be Cleveland's primary option when the Indians begin the playoffs.
