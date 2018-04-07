Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Remains out of game action
Urshela (hamstring) is still a week away from competing in minor-league rehab contests, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Urshela has been dealing with a right hamstring strain since mid-March and hasn't recovered nearly as quickly as originally expected. The infielder has been going through a baserunning program in recent days, which is a positive step forward in getting the hamstring up to speed. It seems possible that Urshela could return to the majors prior to the series against Baltimore on April 20.
