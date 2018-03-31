Urshela (hamstring) is scheduled to play in a pair of minor-league games Monday and Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Urshela was forced to start the season on the disabled list after suffering a strained right hamstring late in camp. He remains without a timetable for his return, but seeing as the injury was initially expected to keep him sidelined for just 10-to-14 days, Urshela could potentially be ready to return when first eligible (April 5) if everything goes off without a hitch in his upcoming minor-league appearances. More should be known following his appearance Tuesday. Once healthy, Urshela is expected to serve as a reserve infielder.