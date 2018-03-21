Urshela is expected to miss 10-to-14 days after being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

It's good to hear that Urshela isn't expected to miss an extended period of time, but it means that he likely won't be ready for the start of the regular season. It's unclear if this will impact his ability to land a major-league roster spot or if it simply means he'll open the year on the disabled list, but that should be determined as the season opener approaches. The injury comes at a bad time for Urshela, as he produced a 1.369 OPS in 18 games this spring. Erik Gonzalez would likely grab the reserve infielder role if Urshela is sent back to the minors.