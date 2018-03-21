Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Set to miss nearly two weeks of action
Urshela is expected to miss 10-to-14 days after being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
It's good to hear that Urshela isn't expected to miss an extended period of time, but it means that he likely won't be ready for the start of the regular season. It's unclear if this will impact his ability to land a major-league roster spot or if it simply means he'll open the year on the disabled list, but that should be determined as the season opener approaches. The injury comes at a bad time for Urshela, as he produced a 1.369 OPS in 18 games this spring. Erik Gonzalez would likely grab the reserve infielder role if Urshela is sent back to the minors.
More News
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Hurts hamstring Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Exits early Monday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Vying for bench utility role•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Batting ninth Wednesday•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Dealing with soreness•
-
Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...