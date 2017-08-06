Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Starting opportunities set to decline
Urshela is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
With Jason Kipnis (hamstring) returning from the disabled list to start at the keystone in the series finale, Jose Ramirez will shift back over to third base, leaving no room in the starting nine for Urshela. Since Kipnis is expected to play regularly, Urshela will likely see his at-bats take a drastic downturn as long as he remains with the big club. With a .244/.320/.289 showing at the plate since the All-Star break, Urshela hadn't provided much value to AL-only or deep-league owners while he enjoyed a steady role.
