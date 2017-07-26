Urshela is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Urshela looks like he'll continue to handle a near-everyday role while Jason Kipnis (hamstring) remains sidelined, but he'll take a seat following four consecutive starts. Jose Ramirez will move back over from the keystone to third base while Erik Gonzalez covers second.

