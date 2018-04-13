Urshela (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Columbus for a minor-league rehab assignment.

Urshela recently played in an extended spring training contest earlier this week and appears to be on the verge of making an appearance in the minor leagues within the next couple days. Manager Terry Francona did mention that Urshela was about 4-to-5 days away from playing with Columbus on Wednesday, so the infielder could spend a few days on the bench before returning to game action.