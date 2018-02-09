Indians' Giovanny Urshela: Vying for bench utility role
Urshela heads into spring training in the mix for one of the final 25-man roster spots, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
At this time, it seems like the Indians are planning on carrying a four-man bench: a fourth outfielder, a backup catcher, a utility infielder, and either a fifth outfielder or another infielder. Urshela seems to be battling with Erik Gonzalez for that final utility infielder spot under the assumption that Michael Brantley (ankle) won't be able to suit up on Opening Day, although Yandy Diaz (groin) could also be in the mix if the embattled outfielder is ready to go. Urshela's lack of minor-league options would normally work in his favor in this instance, but Gonzalez is also out of minor-league options, making that a moot point. Urshela will likely have to rely on a strong spring at the plate, as his past two seasons in the majors have left much to be desired in that respect (.587 career OPS in the majors).
