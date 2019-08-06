Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Allen had been sent down Thursday after Cleveland acquired a pair of outfielder (Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig) at the trade deadline. He's needed again with Jordan Luplow (hamstring) heading to the injured list, though he may have a tough time earning at-bats in a suddenly crowded outfield.

