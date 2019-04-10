Allen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

After starting four times in a five-game stretch, Allen now finds himself on the bench in back-to-back contests. On a roster full of poor hitters, Allen has been one of the worst offenders in the early going, managing just one hit and striking out nine times in 20 at-bats.

