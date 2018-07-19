Allen was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Allen will head to the minor leagues after struggling to a .209/.245/.288 slash line with one homer and five RBI through 45 games with the Indians this season. Cleveland acquired two players (Adam Cimber and Brad Hand) in Thursday's trade, so they moved Allen to make room on the 25-man roster.

