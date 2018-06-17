Allen is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Terry Francona has held Allen out of the lineup throughout the series, affording Tyler Naquin a third consecutive start in center field. Unless news surfaces that Allen is nursing an injury, it appears safe to conclude that his days as the Indians' primary center fielder are over, at least for the time being. Allen has recorded just one in 33 at-bats over his last 11 games, with his season batting average plummeting to .204 as a result.