Allen went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.

Allen hasn't generated much production at the plate this season, but he took advantage of Joe Jimenez's recent struggles with his first home run of the season in the ninth inning Sunday. After going hitless in nine at-bats to begin the season, Allen has now logged hits in back-to-back contests with one stolen base.